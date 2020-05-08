Welcome to the US non-farm payrolls countdown













Just be reminded that London markets are closed today so expect thinner liquidity conditions to prevail in the session ahead. That could mean exacerbated moves or perhaps some messy price action. Or even just more quiet tones ahead of the US NFP release.



See here for global coronavirus case data

There isn't much on the data docket in Europe today so expect the focus to stay on the US jobs report that is to come later in the day. The dollar is weaker across the board as the aussie and kiwi are building on overnight gains, with the former now challenging its 100-day moving average against the greenback.

0600 GMT - Germany March trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Given lockdown restrictions in the country and region, expect both imports and exports to contract sharply with April likely to show even worse conditions amid business shutdowns everywhere.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





After a solid session yesterday, risk is on once again to start the new day and I'll be keeping my eye on the S&P 500 and the 61.8 retracement level @ 2,934.49 as futures are now tracking above 2,900 and up by 1.2% ahead of European trading.