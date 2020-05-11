Little on the agenda to kick start the new week









In the bond market, negative Fed rates chatter will be the one to watch as they have been influential in affecting yields since last Thursday. But investors are likely hoping to take clues from Fed chair Powell's speech later on Wednesday for that.





Meanwhile, major currencies aren't doing a whole lot as the yen weakens further as USD/JPY climbs closer towards 107.00 with the aussie and kiwi modestly underpinned amid the steadier tones in the market. The euro and pound are still holding narrow ranges for now.





Looking ahead, data releases won't be of too much importance today as the focus will remain on the risk rally and if the bulls can continue their recent good form.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 8 May



Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions. SNB chief Thomas Jordan made some substantial comments over the weekend, so expect that commitment to translate into sight deposits data for some time still.







See here for global coronavirus case data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

The market is keeping steady so far on the day, with US futures nudging a little higher with S&P 500 futures testing waters above the key 61.8 retracement level of the down swing this year. That and the key daily moving averages will be key spots to watch this week.