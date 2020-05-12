US futures are also down by about 0.7% on the day currently, with the S&P 500 closing at flat levels to fall short of breaking above the 61.8 retracement level once more.





The yen is the lead gainer in the currencies space, with the aussie weighed lower as China offered a taste of things to come amid calls to investigate the coronavirus outbreak. See here for global coronavirus case data





Looking ahead, risk will once again be a key driver so let's see if the dollar can keep up its momentum after a solid start to the week in trading yesterday.





0630 GMT - Bank of France April industry sentiment indicator

The central bank only offered an overview of Q1 economic conditions in last month's report and that should remain the thing to focus on this month as well.





1000 GMT - US April NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . The index is expected to fall to its lowest levels since the global financial crisis as souring economic conditions take a toll on business activity. This will be a key barometer moving forward in gauging sentiment on the ground and how smaller businesses in the US will fare on the road to recovery from the virus fallout.





