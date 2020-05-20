UK and Eurozone CPI figures on the agenda today













In overnight trading, US stocks nudged higher before slipping towards the end on vaccine doubts and that is keeping bulls in-check as we get into mid-week trading.





The dollar is slightly softer as we look towards European trading but ranges have been a bit more narrow thus far, with the yen also staying a little more pressured.





Despite the repeated over-eagerness of buyers being met with some disappointment, it hasn't stopped the rally in equities over the past eight weeks - since bottoming on 23 March.





Let's see if the party will keep going as the likes of the S&P 500 continue to run into - or at least close to - resistance from key technical levels.





0600 GMT - UK April CPI figures

0600 GMT - UK April PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Inflation pressures are expected to weaken further amid the fallout from the virus outbreak and struggling energy prices during last month. This is pretty much the story everywhere so expect similar circumstances in the UK.





0800 GMT - Eurozone March current account balance

Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the Eurozone economy, but this is a bit lagging since this pertains to Q1 data.





0900 GMT - Eurozone April final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As these are final figures, they should not offer much of anything new to shift the dial in the market.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 15 May

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.









See here for global coronavirus case data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

However, economic data will continue to take a backseat for now as the risk sentiment remains the key driver in the market so far this week.