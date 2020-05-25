German Ifo survey the notable highlight













Major currencies are keeping mixed in narrow ranges so far on the day, with economic data releases also not likely to shift the dial all too much in the session ahead.





0600 GMT - Germany Q1 final GDP figures

The preliminary release can be found here . The final report shouldn't offer much besides detailing more subdued private consumption during the quarter. As is now factored into market expectation, Q2 will set to be worse in any case.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 22 May

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0800 GMT - Germany May Ifo business climate index

See here for global coronavirus case data Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for a mild rebound in the headline reading and expectations, with lockdown restrictions being eased and businesses slowly resuming operations again. It should not offer much apart from some general sentiment with the readings set to remain largely subdued after the historic fall in April.





It is a pretty quiet start to the week and is expected to stay that way with UK and US observing holidays, so liquidity conditions are expected to be impacted. Not to mention the lack of further risk direction from Wall Street in general as well.