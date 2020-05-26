Little on the agenda in Europe





Risk is on to start the day and that is driving the dollar and yen weaker as we look towards European trading, with US stock futures rising firmly before the return of Wall Street from the long weekend later in the trading day.





Notably, the S&P 500 could be set for a break above its key daily moving averages and the 3,000 mark if the positive mood keeps up going into the session later.





There will be little on the data docket to distract from the risk momentum, so let's see if there will be any surprise headlines to shift the dial in the market or keep the rally going.





0600 GMT - Switzerland April trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of trade conditions in the Swiss economy, which is expected to show declining activity amid the fallout from the virus outbreak.





0600 GMT - Germany June GfK consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . Confidence levels are expected to improve slightly amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, but the overall reading should stay largely subdued as the economic situation remains relatively poor.





1000 GMT - UK May CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



