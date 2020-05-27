ECB president Lagarde set to answer some questions







See here for global coronavirus case data Although US futures are sitting higher currently, major currencies aren't as enthused after the pullback overnight with the dollar keeping firmer ahead of European trading.





There will be more questions asked once again of the risk rally today, as buyers will once again try to break above the key technical levels highlighted in order to impress.





Looking ahead, there is little on the data docket in the European morning to really shift the dial in the market. ECB president Lagarde will be the only event of note but she is more than likely not expected to deliver anything new that we haven't heard of.





0530 GMT - France May business confidence data

Prior release can be found here . Overall sentiment is expected to improve this month but remain at rather subdued levels, as the economy slowly turns the corner after hitting rock bottom in April amid lockdown measures.





0730 GMT - ECB president Lagarde participates in online Q&A session

Lagarde will be participating in a #AskECB session, answering questions during an online Youth Dialogue for the European Youth Event 2020. She will be addressing topics such as how the ECB is responding to the coronavirus crisis and how the crisis is impacting the economy, among other things.





0800 GMT - Switzerland May Credit Suisse investor sentiment survey

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months. A minor data point.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 May



Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. As we saw with new home sales yesterday, this isn't quite your typical downturn as housing market activity isn't really continuing to bottom out despite the economic carnage. It'll be interesting to see how this space develops in the coming weeks/months amid the low rates and state of the economy.





It is still all about the risk mood as we get into the session ahead and the late decline in US stocks yesterday exuded some uneasy tones with the S&P 500 having failed to close above some key technical levels after a bright start: