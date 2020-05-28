German CPI for May on the agenda today





The euro is staying underpinned on hopes of a compromise with the EU recovery fund but it remains to be seen if all member states will get on board with the proposal yesterday.





Although stocks may be on the verge of an extended breakout, a key spot to watch in the sessions ahead will be the Chinese yuan in my view.









USD/CNH neared a break above 7.20 yesterday and that could perhaps explain the movement in the antipodeans and the dollar over the past few sessions, with China continuing to let the yuan weaken further as evident by the PBOC fixing today as well.





They are not yet going to risk startling the market with a sudden depreciation, but as we see the yuan close to a key break, it is a warning signal for the US and for markets in general.





0700 GMT - Spain May preliminary CPI figures

In April, headline annual inflation in Spain fell into negative territory for the first time since 2016 and is expected to slump further amid the fallout from the virus outbreak. Price pressures remain subdued for the most part and will stay that way for some time to come.





0900 GMT - Eurozone May final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone May economic, industrial, services confidence

Prior release can be found here . Economic confidence suffered a sharp drop last month but is expected to see a tepid rebound in May amid the easing of lockdown restrictions. But the overall sentiment in the euro area is still expected to stay highly subdued as the fallout from the virus outbreak continues to reverberate in the coming months.





1200 GMT - Germany May preliminary CPI figures

Prior report can be found here . The state readings will give a better indication of what to expect here but in general, price pressures are expected to stay subdued this month in light of the fallout from the virus outbreak; with such conditions likely to persist for many more months to come as well.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

The dollar held firmer in overnight trading, despite the continued momentum in US stocks - where we saw the S&P 500 break above key technical levels - as the market is reflecting mixed undertones ahead of the month end.