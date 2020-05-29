Eurozone CPI data the highlight of a decent number of releases













The announcement of the announcement yesterday was enough to sap the energy out of risk trades and that saw US stocks close the day in the red, after the S&P 500 threatened gains of nearly 1% at one stage during overnight trading.





The risk mood is also more cautious as we get things going here, so let's see if investors will start to have a think or two about chasing the risk rally further on technicals or have the economic fundamentals finally caught up with all this cheap money play.





0600 GMT - Germany April import price index

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indicator of price/inflation pressures, so despite expectations of a slump it isn't a major release.





0600 GMT - Germany April retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Following the drop in March, April figures are expected to be much worse amid a full month of lockdown measures in the country. But this is largely baked into market sentiment already that April is the worst month for pretty much everywhere.





0645 GMT - France May preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Inflation pressures are expected to stay more subdued amid the fallout from the virus outbreak, and the trend should continue in the coming months as well; a similar narrative to the Spanish and German readings yesterday.





0645 GMT - France April consumer spending data

Prior release can be found here . Despite the stunning drop in March, April is expected to see consumption activity free-fall further amid lockdown measures. Again, the market knows very well now that April is the worst month but the ugly figures won't be a pretty sight.





0645 GMT - France Q1 final GDP figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release and pertains to Q1, it isn't of much relevance at this stage.





0700 GMT - Switzerland May KOF leading indicator index

The data here measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. A minor data point.







0800 GMT - Eurozone April M3 money supply data

Prior release can be found here . Broad money is expected to grow further and that is expected given the amount of liquidity added to the financial system to deal with the virus fallout.





0800 GMT - Italy Q1 final GDP figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release and pertains to Q1, it isn't of much relevance at this stage.





0900 GMT - Eurozone May preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Headline annual inflation is expected to slump further amid the fallout from the virus outbreak, but core inflation is expected to keep somewhat more steady but still far away from where the ECB wants it to be - as has been the case for what feels like the longest of time already, even before the crisis.







See here for global coronavirus case data

See here for global coronavirus case data