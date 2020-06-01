Final manufacturing PMI releases for the euro area the highlight













The dollar is keeping weaker across the board with the aussie gaining strongly, as we see a couple of good technical breakouts in AUD/USD and AUD/JPY with the main focus being on US president Trump having gone easy on China towards the end of last week.





That said, there are some concerns for the risk mood with the ongoing riots and protests in the US - which also poses a risk to diminish efforts in stopping the coronavirus from spreading. But to the global media and audience, it seems to be a welcome distraction.





0715 GMT - Spain May manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy May manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France May final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany May final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone May final manufacturing PMI

The readings here reflect better conditions than in April but they are still extremely poor relative to "normal" conditions. The focus will be on the final readings but they should not offer much, so these should be relative non-events.





0830 GMT - UK May final manufacturing PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . The headline reading was initially better than April but still highly subdued as conditions pretty much reflect the second-worst month (April being the worst) in terms of the decline in economic activity. As this is the final reading, it isn't expected to really do much to shift the dial in the market.







