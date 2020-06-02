Little of note on the data docket in the session ahead













The RBA will be due soon but isn't expected to be a game changer for the aussie, as the currency sits just under 0.6800 against the dollar after the rally yesterday.





US futures are keeping slightly lower to start the day, as the market continues to digest the latest developments on the civil unrest in the US and the coronavirus crisis.







Economic data will remain in the backseat as headline risks (coronavirus, US-China relations, US protests, Brexit negotiations, potentially OPEC+) will continue to be the thing to watch for in trading over the next few sessions.

0600 GMT - UK May Nationwide house prices

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of housing market sentiment in the UK economy, which should reflect a more notable hit this month due to the coronavirus outbreak (considering the lagging indicator used i.e. mortgage approvals).





0630 GMT - Switzerland April retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Retail sales activity is expected to slump rather sharply in April amid lockdown measures across the region, so that should be reflected here.





0730 GMT - Switzerland May manufacturing PMI

Prior release can be found here . Factory activity is expected to bounce back a little but remain highly subdued for the most part, similar to the readings seen yesterday in Europe. A minor data point as the Swiss economy relies much more heavily on its services sector.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 2 May

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions. Given the risk rally, the SNB may be able to breathe easier as we see EUR/CHF now sit closer towards 1.0700 and well away from its recent "floor" at 1.0500.







0830 GMT - UK April mortgage approvals, consumer credit data

Prior release can be found here . Consumer credit growth was already slumping going into the coronavirus crisis but the situation should be exacerbated amid lockdown measures and flagging economic undertones. A minor data point but it does present some idea of how "cold" the UK economy is running amid all the current pressures.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





Major currencies are keeping more steady after the risk rally overnight, with the dollar mildly higher to start the day but nothing too notable so far.