Little of note as we count down to the FOMC meeting decision later









For now, the risk mood remains more calm although US futures are keeping a little higher to start the new day. That said, it all comes down to the Fed today.





One of the main focus is on yield curve control but also just be mindful about what else the Fed is going to do to keep the party going, with their dollar swap lines set to roll off over the next couple of weeks; that may remove quite a bit of liquidity from the market.





0645 GMT - France April manufacturing, industrial production

Given that this is April data, we all know that this is the worst for economic activity due to lockdown measures from the virus outbreak. So, this will just give an idea of how bad things are with factory output estimated to plunge by over 30% year-on-year.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 5 June

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Purchases have been resilient throughout the past few weeks and it reflects that this isn't quite your normal downturn as housing market activity looks to be holding up despite the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.







0900 GMT, OECD will also release their latest outlook on the global economy. Their previous set of forecasts back in March can be found At, OECD will also release their latest outlook on the global economy. Their previous set of forecasts back in March can be found here







All eyes will be on the Fed today and the market showed some mixed tones in trading yesterday in the buildup as stocks pared some of its gains, though the Nasdaq did close higher and touch just above 10,000 for the first time at one point.