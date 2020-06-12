UK April GDP data is on the agenda today





The rocket seemed to have steered off course yesterday as US stocks took it on the chin and both the dollar and yen produced a decent showing as a result.





In hindsight, one can argue that the signs have been in place for quite some time and yesterday was a bit of a reality check for this market.





The S&P 500 fell back below its 200-day moving average but stayed above the 3,000 level for now. There are hints of a mild retracement after the rout yesterday, but technical levels are going to be key to watch in terms of assessing what all of this means.









In the currencies space, the dollar is continuing to trade decently to start the new day with the aussie, kiwi and pound notably a little weaker. Looking ahead, there isn't going to be much in the European data docket to shift the focus away from the risk mood today.





0600 GMT - UK April monthly GDP data

0600 GMT - UK April manufacturing, industrial, construction output

Prior release can be found here . Much like all other data releases, April is going to signify the worst parts about the economy and this report will be no different.





0600 GMT - UK April trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . March conditions were already rather poor but April is set to highlight even worse trade conditions amid lockdown measures.





0645 GMT - France May final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't have much of any impact to the market.





0700 GMT - Spain May final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't have much of any impact to the market.





0900 GMT - Eurozone April industrial production

Prior release can be found here . Industrial output in April is expected to plunge further amid the lockdown measures across the region and that isn't much of a surprise considering that April should represent the bottom in terms of economic activity.





