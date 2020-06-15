Little to distract from the risk mood to start the new week









US stocks also had a bit of a hiccup towards the end of last week and that didn't help too much. Indices briefly erased over 2% gains to fall into negative territory but escaped a further plunge to close higher at the end of Friday trading.





As such, the risk mood remains the key driver to be mindful about this week.





Despite threats of a secondary virus outbreak, I'm still of the view that there will be a higher threshold before governments start revisiting lockdown restrictions again. They would prefer to put out fires when they see one if possible instead.





That said, the virus outbreak picking up again certainly won't help with nerves.





Looking ahead, there is little in terms of data releases to distract from the risk mood so let's see how the market takes to the recent developments. There's this feeling that this market isn't going to be so easily pumped up by touchy headlines again now but we'll see.





0630 GMT - Switzerland May producer and import prices

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures in the Swiss economy. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 June

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0900 GMT - Eurozone April trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of trade conditions during the worst month in terms of economic impact in the euro area amid the virus outbreak. We all know it is bad at this stage so the data will serve to reaffirm that sentiment.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

The market is feeling jittery to kick things off this week with threats of a secondary virus outbreak among the reasons making investors nervous.