However, they stood resilient to close higher but the jitters are evident as fears surrounding a renewed outbreak in Beijing and some parts of US are reverberating across the market in trading to start the new day.





Stocks are modestly lower today and expect the focus of the market to remain on the war in risk sentiment. There won't be much in European trading later to distract from that.





0600 GMT - UK May CPI figures

0600 GMT - UK May PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Price pressures are expected to wane further with annual inflation expected to slump to 0.5%. If anything, this will just reaffirm the need for the BOE to keep adding to QE at tomorrow's meeting and keep more accommodative policy in place amid struggling economic conditions as well.





0900 GMT - Eurozone May final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As these are final figures, they aren't expected to produce much - if any - reaction in the market whatsoever.





0900 GMT - Eurozone April construction output data

Prior release can be found here . Much with everything else, April figures are expected to show a bottom in construction activity so expect a subdued reading to be reflected here.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 12 June



Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. This has been one spot that has helped the market feel more comfortable that the US consumer is recovering well from the virus outbreak as purchases have seen a V-shaped recovery . As such, continue to keep an eye on that as it feeds into market sentiment in general on the day.







