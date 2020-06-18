Central banks in focus with the SNB and BOE on the agenda









As we look towards the next two days, risk will continue to be the key driver in the market and I reckon if US states continue to put up worrisome updates on the coronavirus situation, that won't help with the market jitters ahead of the weekend.





That said, stocks are still keeping largely resilient and dip buyers will surely just be looking for one turn in the daily update to push their agenda again.





For today, there is also central bank focus with all eyes on the BOE as they are expected to expand their QE programme and keep the stimulus tap running.





0600 GMT - Switzerland May trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Despite the easing of restrictions, trade conditions should still stay rather subdued but perhaps look better than that in April and March.





0730 GMT - SNB June monetary policy decision

Prior decision (March) can be found here . Since their March meeting, they have stepped up their pledge to intervene more strongly in the FX market and that has been evident by the weekly sight deposits data and EUR/CHF price action when close to 1.05. This should be a rather non-event as they will reaffirm the same pledge and maintain that the franc remains "even more highly valued" while keeping overall policy unchanged.





1100 GMT - BOE June monetary policy decision



Prior decision (May) can be found here . With last month's meeting already seeing two members dissent in favour of more QE and the central bank themselves affirming that more asset purchases will be needed, this will be where they deliver on that. Expectation is for something around the range of £100-150 billion increase, though most are estimating the central bank to deliver just the bare minimum for now. The idea with the BOE is that they will want to "try to get away with as much as they can with as little as possible". The outlook should remain unchanged and they will try to really keep the idea of negative rates for a more rainy day down the road surely. For now, all eyes will be on the QE purchase increase. I think £100 billion would produce a mild reaction but something around £150 billion may spur the pound, in the sense that markets will take it as the BOE taking things very seriously to keep the economic downturn in-check. But anything beyond the realms of that may be "too big" and leans closer towards the realms of debt monetisation, which may turn out to be negative for the currency.







Risk is staying on the defensive after some choppy action since trading yesterday, with US indices closing more mixed (S&P 500 and Dow lower, Nasdaq mildly higher) but closer to the lows as coronavirus jitters continue to reverberate.