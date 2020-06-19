UK May retail sales data is due today









Overall price action in the currencies space is more subdued with US futures just a touch higher for now, though it's hard to gather much from this for now as the market has been looking rather indecisive over the past few sessions.





All eyes will stay on risk ahead of the weekend as the battle between cheap money and coronavirus fears continue to play out this week, with not much change observed during the past three trading sessions for US equities.





The S&P 500 is keeping over 2% gains so far this week but that largely owes to the strong buying from Monday as the market optimism largely fizzled out after.





0600 GMT - Germany May PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures, as such it isn't a major release whatsoever.





0600 GMT - UK May retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Much like most economic data, retail sales in the UK is expected to bounce back in May following lockdown restrictions and the peak impact of the virus outbreak in April. That said, overall retail sales will still be seen markedly lower compared to last year but a strong beat on the monthly reading could still produce a minor reaction in the pound - though it could very well be faded.





0600 GMT - UK May public sector debt data

Prior release can be found here . April saw the largest ever budget deficit recorded in the UK since records began in 1993 and overall debt should remain elevated amid the measures deployed by the government to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.





0800 GMT - Eurozone April current account balance

Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the Eurozone economy, which should reflect some impact via imports and exports mostly in April.





There will also be the European Council meeting today - should be in the afternoon in Brussels - but Germany has already told us that the meeting is just to lay the groundwork for initial views on the EU recovery fund proposal.





As such, it should be a rather non-event as the can gets kicked down the road again.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

Happy Friday, everyone! Equities continue to look a little choppy and exhausted, with virus worries in the US continuing to weigh on markets in general as we saw the dollar firm in overnight trading before settling into a more narrow range in trading today.