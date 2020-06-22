Not much on the data docket to kick start the new week













The aussie and kiwi saw a mild gap lower at the open but has recovered to sit a tad higher with the dollar retracing some of its gains from the end of last week, but not by much.







Risk is still the key factor to watch but as Adam mentioned, perhaps the market may bounce today on "better" virus numbers due to the weekend effect or investors may already have come to that realisation and be more prudent. But we'll see later today.

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 19 June

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions. The SNB had last week reaffirm their commitment to strongly intervene against franc appreciation when need be, so expect that to continue as long as the EUR/CHF exchange rate tracks lower.







1000 GMT - UK June CBI trends total orders, selling prices

Prior release can be found here . The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point but one that underscores the struggles on the ground in the UK economy.





Also, the Bundesbank should release their latest monthly report at around 1100 GMT but it shouldn't offer too much to markets in general.





