It is PMI day in Europe





It has been a real fiasco for risk trades to start the day as White House trade adviser Peter Navarro made an epic mess of things in an interview by saying that the China trade relationship "is over" before walking all of that back moments later.





But not before a sharp plunge in risk sentiment followed by a quick recovery of similar nature and we're sent back to the drawing board once again right now.





If anything, this just reaffirms the notion that both sides know that they aren't going to deliver on the Phase One trade deal promises anymore but they will just keep appearances up for the sake of not upsetting the market in a big way.





Looking ahead, PMIs will come back into focus in Europe today with the figures in June to show another improvement relative to May. But again, it is important to remember the context of these PMI readings when trying to interpret them.





For some background, the services reading is derived from just one question i.e. how is your business doing this month compared to last month?





In that sense, June > May > April surely. However, June business conditions/activity is still very much subdued compared to pre-virus levels.





0715 GMT - France June flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0730 GMT - Germany June flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone June flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

Eamonn has outlined the expectations and prior readings here . As mentioned above, the readings will surely show an improvement but the details will matter more than the headline prints; though any market reaction - I wouldn't expect much - may still focus more on the headlines rather than the more telling data points from the report.





0830 GMT - UK June flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

Prior releases can be found here and here . Again, a further bounce in the readings is very much expected (since this is largely a comparison from one month to the next) but the devil remains in the details for a better gauge of on-the-ground conditions in the UK.





