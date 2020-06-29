Little to distract from the continued focus on risk sentiment









Asian equities are keeping lower, following the softer mood from Friday but US futures are keeping closer to flat levels now after a bit of a softer start to the day.





The dollar is also mildly weaker as such but things can change rather quickly so just be wary that trading sentiment may not be so straightforward in the day ahead.





I would expect coronavirus headlines to still dominate, but once again it will come down to how much of that matters to Wall Street later today as the overall virus situation in the US continues to escalate as we have seen over the past two weeks.





0700 GMT - Spain June preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Annual inflation in Spain has slumped into deflation territory as price pressures remain more subdued everywhere at this point in time. Things are expected to hold more steady in June but remain depressed amid the continued fallout from the virus outbreak that is weighing on economies worldwide.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 26 June

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - UK May mortgage approvals, credit data

Prior release can be found here . The plunge in consumer credit in April highlights the pain suffered by the UK economy amid the virus fallout. If anything, any improvement here - and how quickly that may be - will be the spot to watch in order to gauge if and when the UK economy will return back to firing on all cylinders down the road.





0900 GMT - Eurozone June final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone June economic, industrial, services confidence

Prior release can be found here . A general gauge of confidence levels in the euro area economy. This just provides an indicator of sentiment, which should remain at depressed levels but improved from the months of April and May at least.





1200 GMT - Germany June preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for price pressures to keep more steady this month but still sit at its lowest levels since 2016. Nonetheless, the national reading here will be predicated by the state readings that will come in the hours ahead beforehand.







The bears barely edged out a victory at the end of last week but the market mood remains more tepid for the most part as we get things going in the new week.