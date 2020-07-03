A possibly quiet end to the week













Major currencies are looking tepid to start the day and though US stocks closed higher yesterday, there were some jitters to be had after another barrage of concerning coronavirus headlines across the country once again.





Looking ahead, there's little from Europe to really offer a significant change to the choppy mood over the past week but let's see if we'll get any surprises.





0715 GMT - Spain June services, composite PMI

0745 GMT - Italy June services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France June final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany June final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone June final services, composite PMI

The focus will be on the final readings for France, Germany, and the overall Eurozone report but as we have seen from initial estimates, conditions are expected to show a more modest rebound from April and May but stay more subdued relative to pre-virus levels. In any case, these are final readings so don't expect much of a reaction - if any.





0830 GMT - UK June final services, composite PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . The final print should reaffirm a modest rebound in conditions in June relative to April and May but that's about all we can extrapolate from this in general. As these are final readings, don't expect much of a reaction - if any.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

Happy Friday, everyone! US markets are closed today in observance of the 4th of July holiday break so that may leave investors elsewhere with little conviction to do much ahead of the actual weekend.