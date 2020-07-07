Chinese stocks off to a good start once again





But this time around it isn't quite lifting general sentiment across the board. US stocks closed higher yesterday but the overall coronavirus situation in the country continues to be a consideration at the back of investors' mind in general.





The mortality rate remains low for now but business closures are picking up and that may be something that will weigh on sentiment ahead of earnings season.





US futures are a tad weaker at the moment, keeping the risk mood more in-check.





Major currencies aren't doing a whole lot thus far today after the dollar softened in trading yesterday, with the aussie a tad weaker amid chatter of a statewide lockdown in Victoria; the RBA is also in focus soon today.





Risk remains the key driver in the market and there will be little in terms of European releases to distract from that in the session ahead.





0600 GMT - Germany May industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Much like factory orders yesterday, industrial output should show a rebound from April to May but overall conditions should stay more subdued relative to a year ago and pre-virus levels.





0645 GMT - France May trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions may show some improvement as lockdown measures are eased but don't expect any drastic change considering international trade has been relatively damaged from the fallout of the virus outbreak.





0700 GMT - Switzerland June foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . An indication of possible SNB intervention in the market, though I am of the view that the sight deposits data offers a better insight to that.





0730 GMT - UK June Halifax house prices

Prior release can be found here . A general look at housing market conditions in the UK economy. A minor data point at this stage as the recovery period later on in Q3 will be more telling of how things are actually progressing past the virus crisis.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.




