The risk mood continues to rock back and forth on the week





US indices, except the Nasdaq, closed lower in trading yesterday as the tango between risk buyers and sellers continue on the week. The dollar observed a more solid session as such, and gains are continuing into Friday trading today.





US coronavirus figures continue to offer little optimism, with Chinese equities looking to snap their latest win streak as well amid talk of state funds selling . That is tempering with the risk mood further as we look towards the European session ahead.





The dollar is holding modest gains thus far but the ranges on the day remain relatively narrow for the most part still. There has been a bit of a summer lull in European trading over the past few sessions so let's see if that will again be a factor in trading today.





0645 GMT - France May industrial, manufacturing production data





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



