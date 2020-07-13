Little of note on the agenda to start the week









Asian equities are posting solid gains while US futures are higher as the day gets going.





In the major currencies space, the dollar is keeping weaker across the board but ranges are still modest though the greenback is near the lows at the moment.





Risk remains the key driver for today and there is little on the economic calendar to really shake that up in European trading, so let's see how the back and forth action from last week will carry forward to trading this week.





0600 GMT - Germany June wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 July

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.









That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

US stocks ended last week with a more positive note and the good mood is continuing in the new week, with investors brushing aside ongoing coronavirus concerns as well as the flooding situation across China.