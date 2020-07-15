Risk is on ahead of a rather quiet day in Europe













That continues to reaffirm that we are still largely caught in a risk battle for the most part but there are warning signs still to be heeded from Monday's price action.





The risk mood is keeping more upbeat to start the new day though, with US futures seen trading higher by around 0.7% and that is feeding to gains in the aussie and kiwi. The dollar is trailing a little bit but is keeping flat against the euro near 1.1400.







0600 GMT - UK June CPI figures 0600 GMT - UK June PPI figures Prior report can be found here . UK inflation is expected to keep little changed and more subdued last month and this will be one of the factors pressuring the BOE to do more in terms of policy response should the situation not improve in the months ahead.

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 10 July Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.



0630 GMT, we'll be hearing from BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda following the Also at around, we'll be hearing fromfollowing the Japanese central bank's policy meeting decision earlier.

Looking ahead, there isn't much on the data docket to shake things up as the focus will stay on whether will see the risk rally extend or falter as the back and forth continues.

US equities shrugged off a poor start and choppy session yesterday to finish at the highs, closing strongly once again as investors continue to brush aside virus concerns.