It is ECB day









The dollar was slightly weaker but EUR/USD failed to close above its June high @ 1.1423, while AUD/USD struggled amid an encounter with daily resistance around 0.7032.





NZD/USD also did not get past resistance @ 0.6585 with cable also falling back under its key hourly moving averages below 1.2600 as we get the new day going.





Perhaps more importantly, the S&P 500 failed to hold a break above daily resistance around the region of 3,233 to 3,235. While there is optimism and risk buyers are poised, the technical levels still suggests that they're not fully in control just yet.









US futures are keeping slightly lower as we look towards European trading but the focus in the session ahead will be on the ECB, although it is likely to be a non-event.





The risk mood will still be the key driver of trading sentiment so let's see what will be on offer before we get to US trading, which is usually where all the action is these days.





0600 GMT - UK May average weekly earnings

0600 GMT - UK May ILO unemployment rate

0600 GMT - UK June claimant count rate, jobless claims change

Prior release can be found here . It is tough to read much into the numbers here but if anything else, jobless claims should still be higher compared to historical standards but less so compared to what was seen back in April to May. The furlough program is helping to keep the unemployment rate low for now so Q4 will only provide a better indication of true underlying labour market conditions in the UK.





0645 GMT - France June final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final report, it isn't expected to have much - if any - impact on the market whatsoever.





0900 GMT Eurozone May trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions in May are expected to rebound but relative to pre-virus levels, they should stay more subdued. A minor data point.





1145 GMT - ECB announces its July monetary policy decision

The June decision can be found here . After bolstering its PEPP stimulus last month, the ECB has basically bought time to adopt a wait-and-see approach for now. There shouldn't be much change to their overall outlook and certainly no change to monetary policy, even with regards to their QE and PEPP envelope. If anything, they may tweak its rate tiering multiplier to ease the burden on banks and free up more excess reserve. But that's about it.





1230 GMT - ECB president Lagarde press conference

As this meeting looks set to be more of a breather and space filler, it'll be interesting to see how Lagarde keeps it "safe" and "boring". Given the situation, she is expected to communicate some reassurance to do as much as needed while maintaining that they are on the sidelines here. It'll be interesting to see how Lagarde passes this test later.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

US equities had a solid session in trading yesterday, with the risk mood keeping buoyed for the most part but there's still some hints of doubt amid the failure to crack key technical levels - including that seen in the major currencies space.