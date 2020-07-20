



The thing to be mindful about here is that European leaders don't really keep pushing the limits of any meeting unless they are remotely confident they are close to hashing out differences and/or at least reach some mild form of compromise at the end.





As such, the risk mood and the euro itself will take clues from how things conclude later but if anything else, we can likely expect better prospects than any major setback.





The outlook in the aftermath will be more tricky depending on how close the bloc really is to ironing out the final details and how the risk mood surrounding virus developments are playing out. Right now, the dollar is slightly firmer across the board.





0600 GMT - Germany June PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - ECB May current account balance

Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the euro area economy, which has seen trade (goods and services) more impacted by the fallout from the virus outbreak regionally and globally over the last few months.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 17 July

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







Also, at around 1000 GMT, the Bundesbank will release their monthly report on the German economy but it shouldn't tell us much of anything new in general.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Remember, stay safe out there.

As we have come to know, this sort of episode isn't the first and likely won't be the last of such type of discussions when it comes to critical issues in the EU.