A pretty much empty calendar day in Europe today













Silver is another big mover in Asia Pacific trading so far, with yet another 5% jump to a high of $22.83 earlier as gold is also continuing to firm in a move to $1,865.





Looking ahead, we're likely to see a quiet session in Europe but market participants will be searching for any continuation of yesterday's move with little else to work with.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 17 July

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.









Major currencies are keeping in tighter ranges for now after the dollar faltered in trading yesterday. Most dollar pairs are seeing notable technical breakouts (finally!) as the risk mood kept more positive for the most part, though the Nasdaq did stumble in the end.