German GfK consumer confidence survey on the agenda









Major currencies are keeping in tighter ranges to start the new day, following another day of gains by US equities. The market is keeping calmer for the most part, despite US-China tensions flaring up once again. Consulates are new tariffs it seems.





As we look towards the second-half of the week, the risk mood remains the key driver as risk buyers are hoping to keep the momentum going while the dollar continues to keep softer after the break of key technical levels since Tuesday trading.





0600 GMT - Germany August GfK consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . Consumer confidence should show some improvement once again but overall sentiment remains rather subdued and that feeds into the narrative that any quick recovery is still some way off.





0645 GMT - France July business confidence

Prior release can be found here . Confidence levels in France are expected to rebound on the month but still keep below pre-virus conditions, reflecting a gradual recovery for now.





1000 GMT - UK July CBI trends total orders, selling prices

Prior release can be found here . The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.