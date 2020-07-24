It is PMI day in Europe









The latest news on that front is that China has ordered the US to close its consulate in Chengdu, and that is sparking some slight jitters to start the day.





Chinese equities are weighed much lower today and that isn't feeding much confidence going into European trading later on.





As we look to wrap up the week, the big question will be are risk trades going to undo all of its good work at this week in chasing a break higher? A key spot to watch will also be Treasuries as 10-year yields slip closer towards key support at 0.54% to 0.56%.





That is pushing USD/JPY closer towards 106.00 once again and may be more of a factor if the range since April starts to unravel in the sessions ahead.





0600 GMT - UK June retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . As restrictions are eased further and foot traffic slowly picks up, retail sales activity should improve further in June but relative to a year ago, conditions should still remain more subdued in general. July to August may still see a similar trend but once pent up demand gets out of the way, the "new normal" around Q4 will provide a more accurate reflection of underlying UK consumption activity.





0715 GMT - France July flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0730 GMT - Germany July flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone July flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

As virus fears start to calm down a little more across Europe and regional travel resumes, economic activity should affirm a continued bounce. But overall conditions should remain fairly subdued and it will take time to gauge what the "new normal" really is in Europe. The releases today are likely to be less impactful this time around.





0830 GMT - UK July flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

Prior release can be found here (manufacturing) and here . Much like the euro area, UK economic activity is expected to fare better in July as the virus situation improves relative to that seen in April to June. But the nature of the underlying strength of the economy may still be masked by the government's furlough program, so we'll only get a better sense of how things may turn out later in the year; with the government also hoping that there will not be a secondary virus outbreak by then.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

