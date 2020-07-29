Little to distract from the FOMC later in the day









US stocks moved lower yesterday, finishing close to the lows and that is keeping the risk mood more cautious so far today. US futures aren't doing much, holding near flat levels.





Gold and silver recovered slightly after a bit of a shake-up yesterday but are both keeping mildly lower for the time being. Fears of an over-extension are keeping the upside momentum limited, especially with so many calls for higher prices over the next year.





Remember, consensus trades are always vulnerable to sharper pullbacks.





Looking ahead, the market may keep a more quiet tone as all eyes turn towards the Fed but expect the flow momentum in USD/JPY, Treasuries and precious metals to play a part in affecting trading sentiment over the next few sessions still.





0600 GMT - Germany June import price index

Prior release can be found here . A proxy read of price pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





0645 GMT - France July consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . General indication of economic sentiment, which should bounce back a little more in July. This will just help to reaffirm that consumer confidence is improving from prior months but a better outlook for Q4 remains to be seen.





0800 GMT - Switzerland July Credit Suisse investor sentiment

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months. The survey here reflects optimism about a quick and robust recovery but it remains to be seen if the economic reality can match up to that in the coming months, especially in Q4.





0830 GMT - UK June mortgage approvals, credit data

Prior release can be found here . Consumer credit growth in the UK continues to struggle and that remains the key highlight. Even if the situation may improve in the coming months, overall conditions are at record low levels - which doesn't signify much optimism and strength about the economy if it were to stand on its own two feet later in the year.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 24 July

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.









Major currencies are keeping in narrow ranges for now, though USD/JPY is flirting with a potential firm break under 105.00 as the market turns its attention to the Fed and Powell later on in the trading day.