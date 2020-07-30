Fed sticks to the script and does not shift the dial in markets





The FOMC meeting yesterday served up a nothing burger but we did observe modest gains in the euro, pound and franc while the dollar traded more mixed in the end.





EUR/USD continues to search for a break above 1.1800, while USD/CHF moved to fresh five-year lows nearer to 0.9100 and cable stays on the hunt of the 1.3000 handle.





Gold and silver saw little change and are trading a little softer today, with the dollar mildly higher but trading ranges remain relatively narrow for the most part.





US equities posted a more solid session but support from Congress continues to be held up and that remains a big unknown as we approach the edge of the fiscal cliff.





Looking ahead today, US Q2 GDP will be one to watch in terms of data releases with European data not likely to offer much in the session ahead. But as we approach the end of the week, focus will stay on flows with month-end approaching.



Meanwhile, the key themes to watch are still dollar flows in general and precious metals' performance with a watchful eye on Treasury yields as well.





0700 GMT - Switzerland July KOF leading indicator index

Prior release can be found here . The data here measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. A minor data point.





0700 GMT - Spain July preliminary CPI figures

The prior report can be found here . Price pressures are expected to keep more subdued this month and this will add to the narrative of the ECB needing to keep stimulus measures in place for a prolonged period to try and spur inflation again.





0755 GMT - Germany July unemployment change, rate

Prior release can be found here . The government's state wage support has helped to avert a bigger crisis in the labour market for the most part but in general, the jobless count should continue to stay elevated - though lower compared to previous months.





0800 GMT - Germany Q2 preliminary GDP figures

The prior (Q1) report can be found here . Estimate is for a 9% q/q drop in the German economy in the last quarter, marking the worst-ever downturn experienced. That said, we all already know this by now and the focus is more towards the recovery phase.





0900 GMT - Eurozone July final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone July economic, industrial, services confidence

Prior release can be found here . Confidence levels are expected to show a slight rebound relative to June but overall sentiment should stay more subdued as the pace of the recovery is anticipated to be tepid at best for the time being.





0900 GMT - Eurozone June unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Between government furlough programs and ILO's definition of unemployment, the reading here is tough to gauge anything from really. For what it is worth, estimate is for an increase from 7.4% to 7.7%.





1200 GMT - Germany July preliminary CPI figures

The prior report can be found here . The state readings will provide the base of expectations in the build-up but estimates are looking for a drop in inflation pressures this month. There might not be much immediate impact later but it will just reaffirm the conviction by the ECB to keep current policy measures in place for an extended period of time.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.