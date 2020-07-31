Euro area Q2 GDP readings in focus









5-year yields continue to make fresh record lows around 0.215% today while 10-year yields are hitting their lowest levels since March after breaking the April floor of 0.539%.





The escalating coronavirus situation in Japan is but another tailwind on the yen as it adds to pressure on domestic conditions and the Nikkei in general.





As we look to wrap up the week, key tech earnings largely outperformed - Apple, Amazon and Facebook did while Alphabet posted its first-ever decline in quarterly revenue - and that is feeding into slightly more positive tones in US futures, especially the Nasdaq.





Month-end trading will be a particular focus as well today so keep an eye on the London fix later in the day.





0530 GMT - France Q2 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q1) report can be found here . France will kick things off for GDP readings in the euro area today, but the data should just reaffirm the worst economic contraction on record. The market is keeping the focus on the recovery so don't expect these readings to tell us much of anything new in general.





0600 GMT - Germany June retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . After the sharp rebound in May, retail sales is expected to slump a little in June as consumption moves past the pent-up demand phase. The adjustment to the new normal conditions will be one to watch in the coming months.





0600 GMT - UK July Nationwide house prices data

Prior release can be found here . A gauge of UK housing market conditions, which is not holding up too well during the virus crisis. A minor data point but feeds into the overall backdrop surrounding the UK economy at the moment.





0630 GMT - Switzerland June retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of consumption activity in the Swiss economy, following the rebound in May after the sharp drop seen in April. A minor data point.





0645 GMT - France July preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Expectation is for French inflation pressures to hold up somewhat this month but amid the decline in German and Spanish price pressures, that won't set up an optimistic build-up to the overall Eurozone reading later.





0700 GMT - Spain Q2 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q1) report can be found here . An accompaniment to the overall Eurozone reading later in the day but Spanish economic activity in Q2 should reaffirm a drastic hit - as will Italy - amid the fallout from the virus outbreak. That's pretty much the only takeaway as the market focus stays on the recovery phase for now.





0800 GMT - Italy Q2 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q1) report can be found here . Italy is among the countries worst-hit by the virus crisis and that will be evident by the economic contraction in the report here. But we already know the background story here, so it shouldn't do much to shift the dial.





0900 GMT - Eurozone Q2 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q1) report can be found here . The headline readings should just reaffirm the worst quarterly economic performance in the euro area on record, and that is expected considering what we already know about the situation in most countries in the region. The market focus is on the recovery phase, so the release here isn't much of a factor.





0900 GMT - Eurozone July preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Inflation pressures are expected to decline slightly on the month but the core reading is estimated to maintain steady at +0.8% y/y. That will be the key focus of the report with regards to inflation expectations in the region.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

The dollar is continuing to be hammered across the board as we see the run in EUR/USD an GBP/USD extend above 1.1800 and 1.3100 respectively, while USD/JPY is dragged down firmly under 105.00 with Treasury yields continuing to sink further.