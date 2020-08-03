Euro area final manufacturing PMI for July due today









USD/JPY jumped up from 105.80 levels to 106.43 before easing back to trade unchanged currently. Elsewhere, the Nikkei is up by ~2% while Treasury yields are a little higher as well with 10-year yields at 0.541%.





There's still plenty to navigate through to start the new week/month, with the coronavirus situation across the globe one to watch, adding to continued talks about additional US stimulus, and we're now three months away from the US elections.





Economic data today should not offer much to shift the dial in the market so let's see how things pan out after month-end trading at the end of last week.





0630 GMT - Switzerland July CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Swiss inflation pressures are still expected to stay highly subdued and in deflation territory, which will just keep the pressure on the SNB to keep intervening in the market to limit the strength of the franc.





0715 GMT - Spain July manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland July manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy July manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France July final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany July final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone July final manufacturing PMI

The focus here will be on the final readings from France, Germany, and overall Eurozone reports but they should not offer much of anything new. The initial estimates were encouraging and optimistic but it remains to be seen if such positivity can be held up in the coming months, especially with renewed virus concerns brewing.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 31 July

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - UK July final manufacturing PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . Barring any material change to the initial estimate, the reading here should not do much to shift the dial in markets.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

Volatile but not too much. That seems to be how we're kicking off August for now, with some decent moves early on - especially in USD/JPY - before things appear much calmer at the moment looking towards European trading.