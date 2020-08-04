Little on the agenda in the session ahead





Major currencies are keeping in tighter ranges after a bit of a back and forth day to start the week yesterday. The dollar held modest gains as stocks rallied in overnight trading but that isn't amounting to much as we get the new day going.





Although Asian equities are benefiting from the move in Wall Street yesterday, US futures are keeping little changed for now and that is keeping the risk mood in-check.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are holding up at around 0.557% so that is feeding to slightly calmer tones despite the escalating virus situation in some parts around the world.





Looking ahead, there is little on the data docket to change the narrative in the session ahead so expect the market to focus on risk tones and the dollar for the most part.





0900 GMT - Eurozone June PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures. As such, a minor data point all things considered.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.