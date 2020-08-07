A couple of light data points before we get to US non-farm payrolls









The dollar is firmer across the board and Treasuries are more bid as a result, but it could also be a reason for market players to take on some positioning play ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report later in the day.





Asian equities are dragged lower, with the Hang Seng leading losses down by over 2% at the lunch break. Tencent shares are the big loser due to Trump's actions.





Elsewhere, gold and silver are off their earlier highs in a retreat to near session lows now with gold down from $2,075 to $2,052 while silver is down 3% to $28.00.





It's all about the US jobs data today so don't expect data from Europe to really shift the dial and focus in the market as such.





0600 GMT - Germany June trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions are expected to bounce back further in June, but stay more subdued compared to pre-virus levels. That said, this pertains to Q2 data so it isn't so much of a relevant one at this point in time.





0600 GMT - Germany June industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Factory output is expected to rebound further in June after bottoming out in April but overall conditions are still subdued relative to a year ago. Not much of a meaningful data point as this pertains to Q2 data.





0645 GMT - France June trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Similar to Germany, French trade activity is expected to bounce back a little more in June but overall conditions should still be relatively subdued as compared to pre-virus levels.





0700 GMT - Switzerland July foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . General gauge of foreign reserves held by the SNB, used as an indication for intervention when paired with sight deposits data.





0730 GMT - UK July Halifax house prices data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of housing market conditions in the UK economy, which the BOE has mentioned yesterday that is holding up well for the time being. That said, the outlook in the latter stages of the year remains a question mark and that will present a bigger challenge for the domestic economy moving forward.







That's all for the session ahead.