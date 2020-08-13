Little on the agenda in Europe today





The dollar is slightly weaker across the board to start the day, as the market keeps the tone from trading yesterday for the most part. US stocks had another good outing and the wild ride in gold and silver continues.





Trading ranges among major currencies are narrow still but the dollar is keeping on the softer side, with the kiwi weighed down by RBNZ comments on wanting a weaker currency.





The risk mood is looking a bit more mixed with Asian equities following Wall Street gains overnight, but Treasury yields are a little lower and US futures are more flat.





Elsewhere, gold and silver are a little higher following the rebound yesterday - which sort of lost momentum in the closing stages. Gold is still keeping around $1,925 and hangs on to support from yesterday ; but barring a break of $2,000, the push and pull continues.

Looking ahead, the market focus will stay on the same themes above as the only relevant release today will be US initial weekly jobless claims.





0600 GMT - Germany July final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it should not have much - if any - impact on markets whatsoever.





0600 GMT - Germany July wholesale price index



Prior release can be found here . The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern. Consumption activity has improved since bottoming out in April but the pace of recovery still leaves a lot to be desired, and that will be the focus in the readings over the next few months.





0700 GMT - Spain July final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . Much like the German report, the final release here should not have much - if any - impact on markets today.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



