A rather empty calendar day in Europe to kick start the new week









Major currencies are keeping in tighter ranges to start the day, though the dollar is a tad softer - not by much - with EUR/USD testing its Thursday high of 1.1865 and is sitting just below that and cable challenging the 1.3100 handle once again.





Asian equities are mixed while Treasury yields are a little lower, though US futures are slightly higher as we get things going. There's still a mixed feeling on the risk mood, with investors failing to really get much clues from trading at the end of last week.





The postponement of the US-China trade review meeting is something to be wary about, but the market isn't too fazed by that for the time being. The show is still running, so that seems to be enough to appease market participants for now.





Looking out further this week, the focus on risk (S&P 500 double top?), volatility in precious metals, the upcoming OPEC+ JMMC meeting, and virus headlines will remain among the key factors to watch out for.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 14 August

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.