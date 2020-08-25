The latest German Ifo survey is due later today









Stocks are feeling good to kick start the new week, with US indices closing at record levels once again in an otherwise more quiet start to proceedings.





US futures are faring better once again in the new day, as positive vibes are reverberating from the US-China trade deal phone call.





The dollar was firmer in overnight trading but finds itself slightly on the back foot today, with some narrow ranges still playing out across the board.





All eyes this week though will be on the Jackson Hole symposium with Fed chair Powell's speech the key highlight later this Thursday. In between, we may expect more choppy trading for the most part with month-end flows also a key consideration.





There won't be much on the data docket to shake things up later in the session ahead, so for now it is very much a case of carry on as you will.

0600 GMT - Germany Q2 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't tell us much of anything new regarding Q2 economic conditions.





0800 GMT - Germany August Ifo business climate index

Prior release can be found here . Estimates are for a continued slight improvement in economic sentiment, though it remains to be seen if the pick up in economic activity can match the continued rise in optimism in justifying a more rapid recovery later this year.





1000 GMT - UK August CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. A minor data point but one that offers a bit of sentiment on the ground with regards to the virus fallout.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



