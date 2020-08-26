A quiet one on the data docket in the session ahead









US futures are keeping more flat while Treasury yields are a little higher still, with 10-year yields up by 2 bps to 0.70%. The latter remains a spot to watch in case it continues to lead to a push higher in yen pairs over the next few sessions.





Major currencies aren't doing a whole lot and are keeping in more narrow ranges to start the new day. EUR/USD is a touch lower at 1.1820 but is keeping within a 22 pips range.





Looking ahead, there is little to distract from the continued choppiness and noise in the market this week before we get to the Jackson Hole symposium tomorrow.





0645 GMT - France August consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . An indication of consumer sentiment towards the French economy. A minor data point.





0800 GMT - Switzerland August Credit Suisse investor sentiment survey

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 21 August

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.







