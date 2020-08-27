It is all about the countdown to Powell's speech later today









It is hard to read much into the moves so far this week as we are in month-end rebalancing territory but also as all eyes remain on the Jackson Hole symposium.





There hasn't been much notable headlines or key narratives to really drive firm market direction as the market is eyeing Fed chair Powell's speech today for more clues.





As such, European morning trade may end up once again being a quiet affair as we count down to Powell later in the day.





0545 GMT - Switzerland Q2 GDP figures

Prior (Q1) release can be found here . Much like everywhere else, this should reaffirm the biggest slump in the Swiss economy on record. The market is more focused on the recovery trajectory now, so Q2 data is very much a thing of the past.





0645 GMT - France August business confidence

Prior release can be found here . Confidence levels are expected to improve further, signifying more optimism surrounding economic conditions in France. But again, it remains to be seen how much of that will translate to hard data and be able to keep the pace of the current recovery intact.





0800 GMT - Eurozone July M3 money supply data

Prior release can be found here . Broad money in the euro area has swelled considerably as the ECB has kept the liquidity tap flowing and last month's data should just reaffirm more of the same narrative.







Major currencies aren't doing much to start the day with the dollar seen weaker in trading yesterday, as stocks continued to push forward with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs once again.