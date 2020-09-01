A rather packed calendar day awaits in Europe today









There is no reprieve for the greenback following the nudge lower towards the end of last week, after Fed chair Powell's speech on the central bank's "change" in strategy.





Stocks remain more tepid though, with European equities having given up gains and only the Nasdaq seen rising in US trading yesterday. US futures are little changed in trading today, but the theme in the currencies space marches forward.





Looking ahead, there will be a couple of releases that could offer some food for thought for the market in European morning trade but none should really be of any immediate major impact as we navigate through the session.





0715 GMT - Spain August manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland August manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy August manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France August final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany August final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone August final manufacturing PMI

Focus will be on the final readings in France, Germany and overall Eurozone but these shouldn't offer anything we don't already know i.e. possible hints that the pace of the recovery is reaching a top - especially in the services sector - since they are final releases.





0755 GMT - Germany August unemployment change, rate

Prior release can be found here . German labour market conditions are expected to be little changed in August relative to July as the state wage program continues to help ease the burden on the actual situation. But as the economy also slowly moves back towards more "normal' conditions, that is also helping to some extent.





0830 GMT - UK August final manufacturing PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't be of much impact - if any - in trading later today.





0830 GMT - UK July mortgage approvals, credit data

Prior release can be found here . Despite some improvements in general UK economic data, credit conditions are still largely suffering and will be a key spot to gauge the sustainability of the recovery - especially once the furlough program runs its course in October. So, this should offer some idea of how things are developing on the ground.





0900 GMT - Eurozone July unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . The jobless rate is expected to tick a little higher in July but the furlough programs across the euro area are still masking the true underlying condition of the euro area labour market in general. Hence, it is tough to really extrapolate much from the lagging tick higher in the unemployment rate for now.





0900 GMT - Eurozone August preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Following the softer readings from France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, this sets up a possibly softer expectation going into today's report. The consensus estimate is for headline annual inflation to come in at +0.2% y/y, down from +0.4% y/y in July, but we may get something closer to 0.0% y/y potentially. Top forecaster, Christophe Barraud, highlights that potential downside risk here . But if anything, this should just reaffirm the need for the ECB to continue with their current policy measures.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

The dollar is once again taking a beating as the run lower continues in trading today, with EUR/USD on approach to 1.2000 and AUD/USD testing waters above 0.7400.