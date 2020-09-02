German retail sales for July on the agenda





The dollar made a bit of a comeback in trading yesterday, turning around losses from Monday but it remains to be seen how much of a pullback we are going to see in the greenback amid constant calls for the currency to weaken in the bigger picture.





EUR/USD backed away from 1.20 towards 1.19 but is keeping just above there with the 100-hour moving average offering some support for now. That remains a key chart to watch for now as buyers (dollar sellers) potentially take a breather.





The greenback is also seeing some support with the dollar index (DXY) hitting its 100-month moving average, following a run of five consecutive months of decline.





For today though, the movement across the board is relatively mild but we are seeing the aussie weaker amid some selling in the AUD/NZD cross. That is also helping to see the kiwi a little higher, thanks to RBNZ Orr's remarks on the currency earlier here





Looking ahead, there is little on the agenda in Europe to really shake things up so let's see if we will get any firm technical direction to drive trading sentiment for the day.





0600 GMT - Germany July retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Retail sales should continue to see some further improvement in July relative to June, but we may see the rebound in consumption reach a bit of a peak after months of pent up demand being addressed. We'll get a better idea on consumption strength in the latter months of Q3 and perhaps Q4.





0600 GMT - UK August Nationwide house prices

Prior release can be found here . A general gauge of housing market activity in the UK economy, which rebounded decently in July. The trend moving forward will be one to watch in assessing the recovery in this area of the economy.





0900 GMT - Eurozone July PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures, so it isn't really a significant data point.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 28 August

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.