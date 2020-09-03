The stock market continues to party on













The focus in the market will slowly shift towards the US non-farm payrolls report tomorrow, so that may keep the market on its toes for the time being.





But the stock market euphoria shows little signs of slowing down after another day of solid gains once again in Wall Street. US futures are looking more tepid so far today, but September is starting off with a bang for equities.





Looking ahead, there is little on the agenda in Europe to shift the narrative today so I would expect either a slight continuation in the dollar pullback - nothing too significant - or perhaps a breather as the market pauses ahead of the jobs report tomorrow.





0630 GMT - Switzerland August CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Much like the rest of Europe, Swiss inflation is expected to remain sluggish and subdued with headline annual inflation resting in deflation territory. And that will continue to keep the SNB intervening in the market as such.





0715 GMT - Spain August services, composite PMI

0745 GMT - Italy August services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France August final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany August final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone August final services, composite PMI

The focus will be on final readings in France, Germany and overall Eurozone. As such, barring any major revision to initial estimates, the releases here should not bear too much - if any - impact on the market today.





0830 GMT - UK August final services, composite PMI

Prior release can be found here . The final releases here should reaffirm a modest rebound in UK economic conditions last month, but it remains to be seen how well all of this can hold up once the furlough program expires in October.





0900 GMT - Eurozone July retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Retail sales activity is expected to improve further in July so that shouldn't be a major surprise, though there are still concerns about the robustness of consumption activity especially when moving towards late Q3 and Q4.





1130 GMT - US August Challenger job cuts, layoffs

Prior release can be found here . Layoffs picked up in July among US-based employers as signs are starting to show that the labour market recovery may be losing some steam and yesterday's ADP miss adds to that narrative. That said, the market has been shrugging off these concerns for the most part but let's see whether or not the data today may offer anything more about the situation on the ground ahead of tomorrow's key release.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

The dollar is mildly stronger across the board, after holding modest gains in trading yesterday amid a continued pullback in the major currencies space.