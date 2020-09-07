A couple of light data points to move things along with the US on holiday









The pound is a little weaker to start the day, with Brexit pessimism weighing a little to start the new week. Negotiations are supposed to enter a 'hot phase' in September but so far, the signs are still pointing to no further progress between both sides.





Other than that, US futures are weighed lower after the extended fallout on Friday with the SoftBank story stealing the headlines for the most part. However, with US traders on holiday today it is hard to really get an accurate sense of the situation.





The start to the week promises to be more quiet given the long weekend in the US, and European trading shouldn't offer too much with a couple of light data points to move things along during the session.





But let's see if there will be any surprises despite the expected thinner conditions.





0600 GMT - Germany July industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Factory output is expected to rebound slightly further to start Q3 but the outlook surrounding the recovery is still rather questionable and we'll only get a better sense of the situation in the coming months.





0700 GMT - Switzerland August foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . A proxy indicator of the SNB stepping into the market but sight deposits data should offer a better sense of "real-time" intervention in any case.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 4 September

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - Eurozone September Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . Investor confidence is expected to improve a little more in September but the overall level should keep more subdued as the optimism surrounding the recovery starts to level out a little.





That's all for the session ahead.




