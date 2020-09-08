Eurozone Q2 final GDP report on the agenda





Major currencies are keeping in tighter ranges still to start the day, with the pound and kiwi the notable losers in trading yesterday. It was a largely quiet one with US and Canadian markets closed, but they will return to the fore later today.





All eyes will be equities following the slump towards the end of Friday, so we'll have to wait and see how the mood in Wall Street will impact trading this week.





There will be a couple of light data points to move things along in European morning trade, but nothing to really shift the dial in a significant manner. If anything else, Brexit headlines - should there be any - will be the more interesting thing to note.





0600 GMT - Germany July trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . An indication of trade conditions, which is expected to improve further but remain below pre-virus levels amid the lack of overseas demand.





0645 GMT - France July trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Similar to the German release, trade conditions should reflect an improvement to start Q3 but remains below pre-virus levels.





0900 GMT - Eurozone Q2 final GDP figures

The second reading can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't really of much significance at this stage. The market focus is on the recovery phase now, so the slump in Q2 is very much yesterday's news.





1000 GMT - US August NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . Small business optimism was tempered with in July and any further signs of stalling or waning confidence will paint a less rosy outlook about the situation on the ground in the US as the country continues to deal with the health crisis in general and also the growing uncertainty involving the November election.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.