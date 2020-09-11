UK July GDP on the agenda today









The euro got a free pass to push higher after ECB president Lagarde didn't really offer much striking remarks on the currency, with a Bloomberg report also saying that policymakers are of the view that one shouldn't "overreact" to the gains in the currency.





It seems like the typical "we're not fixated on the currency but we monitor it in light of economic developments", but the argument would've been a lot stronger if euro area core inflation wasn't at a record low going into the meeting.





So, a failure in communication? Or are they really just not perturbed by the issue?





Meanwhile, stocks pretty much hit the reset button back to the end of Tuesday after the drop yesterday erased the gains on Wednesday. The risk mood sits in a precarious spot ahead of the weekend and a break of Tuesday's lows will spell more danger.





That will be the key thing to watch in the sessions ahead - more so during US trading.





0600 GMT - Germany August wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . A general read of consumption activity in the German economy, which will provide some indication of domestic demand conditions as we progress through Q3.





0600 GMT - Germany August final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As these are final figures, they aren't expected to produce much - if any - market reaction whatsoever.





0600 GMT - UK July monthly GDP

0600 GMT - UK July industrial, manufacturing, construction output

Prior release can be found here . The UK economy is expected to rebound further in July amid stimulus programs by the government still taking effect at the time, with the further reopening of the economy also playing a role. That is all well captured for now and the pound will stay more focused on Brexit developments for the time being.





0600 GMT - UK July trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions are expected to gradually pick up but keep below pre-virus levels, especially imports, so this just adds some colour to the nature of the recovery in the UK economy.





0700 GMT - Spain August final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . s these are final figures, they aren't expected to produce much - if any - market reaction whatsoever.





Besides that, there will also be a host of ECB speakers on the agenda but I'll detail all of that in a separate post in a bit. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.