Dollar a little weaker to start the new week













US futures are still looking more defensive today but we are seeing mild retracement flows against the dollar in the major currencies space to kick start proceedings.





Just be mindful that Japanese markets are on holiday (today and also tomorrow), so Asia Pacific trading is mired by thinner liquidity conditions.







In terms of data releases in the session ahead, there isn't much of note so it is still all about the ebb and flow with the market also to look for clues from the Powell bonanza this week.

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 September

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







Good day, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're ready as we get things underway in the new week. Risk aversion was the name of the game towards the end of last week, though US equities managed a close just above its September low.