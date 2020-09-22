Not much on the agenda in the session ahead

The market is fairly more quiet today, after a hectic start to the week yesterday. US stocks produced a late comeback, though the S&P 500 still closed below key technical support but the Nasdaq nearly erased all losses as dip buyers held on:









It'll be interesting to see how that sorts itself out over the next few days but it certainly feels like we are at a key crossroads in the market right now.





Looking ahead, the focus will largely stay on risk sentiment with little in terms of data releases to really shake things up.





1000 GMT - UK September CBI trends total orders, selling prices

Prior release can be found here . The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point.





BOE governor Andrew Bailey at 0730 GMT as he speaks in a webinar for about an hour. The details can be found Also, we'll be hearing fromatas he speaks in a webinar for about an hour. The details can be found here





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



