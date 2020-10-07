A couple of light data points to move things along













Since then, he's been trying to show some willingness to talk but only on certain parts of the bill and that surely won't fly with the Democrats.





Major currencies are keeping in narrower ranges to start the day with US futures also moving off a slight nudge lower earlier to keep more flat currently.





Looking ahead, there isn't much to distract from the US political focus to so far on the week with data releases not really of any major importance for today.





0600 GMT - Germany August industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . As seen with factory orders yesterday, industrial output should see a continued rebound in Q3 as predicated by the PMI data as well. Given the expectations, only a significant miss will raise eyebrows from this report.





0645 GMT - France August trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions have been improving since the drastic fall in April but are still not quite at pre-virus levels yet. It remains to be seen how quickly the pace of the recovery can be given the global situation.





0700 GMT - Switzerland September foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . A proxy indicator of SNB intervention but as always, the weekly sight deposits data will offer a better glimpse of that. A minor data point.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 October

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



